On Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, Donald Louis Sohl, devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away in Phoenix, Ariz., at the age of 78.
Don was born in Keokuk on April 24, 1941, to Herbert and Thelma (McGee) Sohl.
After attending the Keokuk public schools, Don graduated with a business degree from the University of Iowa and joined the U.S. Navy, serving on the U.S.S. Dale, during the Vietnam Conflict, in the Gulf of Tonkin.
He returned to Keokuk to marry Marilyn Neyens on Feb. 10, 1968. After raising their children in Hamilton, Ill., Don and Marilyn retired to Las Vegas, Nev., in 2000. Don was a devout Catholic, serving with Marilyn as Eucharistic Ministers for over 40 years.
Don never met a stranger. He worked in the insurance industry for over 50 years, servicing clients with integrity. Aided by his unflagging sense of humor, this Midwesterner instantly made friends, whether meeting new Navy buddies in San Diego, new neighbors in Las Vegas or fellow travelers worldwide. Don was an avid golfer, proud of his hole-in-one in Chandler, Ariz., and loyal member of the Rotary, Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Sun City Summerlin 18 Holers, and Sun City Summerlin Italian Club. The party started when "The Great Donaldo" arrived. Don was always an excellent host, making sure guests had a comfortable seat and their favorite drink in hand.
Don was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Herbert Sohl.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marilyn; son David (Amy); daughter Christine Klemzak (Tom); grandchildren Alexandra Sohl, Justine Walt, David Walt and Andrew Sohl; sister Sandy (Tom) Seabold; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Don considered his family to be his great blessing, and his broken-hearted family knows Don was their blessing.
A memorial service was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Dr., Las Vegas.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or The Mayo Clinic in Don's memory.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020