Donald R. Hyde, 86, of Kahoka, Mo., died peacefully at 8:36 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at his home.



Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Brock Cemetery in rural Memphis, Mo. The Rev. Rick Addison will officiate.



Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka.

