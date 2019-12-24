|
|
Donald Wayne "Don" Hendrix, 62, of Fort Madison, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at his home.
He was born May 6, 1957 in Muscatine, the son of Larry and Merieta Pentecost Merschbrock Hendrix.
Don had been employed by the Fort Diner in Fort Madison for six years.
He loved the outdoors and spent as much time as he could fishing. He was a gifted woodworker and made name signs, coat racks and many other things for his family to enjoy. Most of all, he loved his children and grandson.
Don is survived by two sons, Donny Hendrix and Justin Hendrix, one daughter, Kayla Hendrix, one grandson, Ashton Hendrix, one sister, Wanda Bowers, two brothers, James Day and Matthew Smith and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at a later date.
The Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019