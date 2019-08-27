Home

King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Shopton Park
Donetta J. Gaylord


1942 - 2019
Donetta J. Gaylord Obituary
Donetta J. Gaylord, 77, of Fort Madison, passed away at 5:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at The Madison.
She was born on March 20, 1942, in Farmington, to Charles and Katherine Cecil Gaylord.
Donetta was a homemaker. She enjoyed doing puzzles, word searches, reading, watching TV and visiting with people.
Survivors include seven grandchildren, Andromeda, Phoenix, Anthony, Crystalle, Charles, Eric and Quentin; one step grandson, Ryan; eight great grandchildren; four brothers, Dean Gaylord, Bill Gaylord, Darrell Gaylord and Dick Gaylord, all of Fort Madison; three sisters, Norma Bohnenkamp of Wever, Barbara Patton of Brunswick, GA and Beverly Wildrick of Jefferson City, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, William Dean Gaylord.
Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory and a Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Shopton Park.
Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
