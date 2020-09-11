1/1
Donna Marie (Bohnenkamp) Persky
1949 - 2020
Donna Marie Persky, 70, of Bettendorf, passed away at 10:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 at her home after a long illness.

She was born on Nov. 1, 1949, in Fort Madison, to Vincent and Avis Morris Bohnenkamp.

She graduated from Aquinas High School in 1967 and the University of Iowa in 1973 with a triple major in psychology, sociology & social work.

She married Jerrold M. Persky on May 20, 1973, in Iowa CityA. Donna raised two children, David and Michelle. She enjoyed living in Europe and was an avid genealogist and traced her ancestors to the founding of the United States.

At the family's request, due to the current COVID-19 situation, a public visitation and viewing will be held 9-10 a.m. Monday, Sept.14, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory in Fort Madison without the family present.

A public graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday at Oakland Cemetery in Fort Madison, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating.

A memorial has been established for Holy Trinity High School.

Online condolences to Donna's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
