Donna Marie Galbreath Robbins, 73, of Warsaw, Ill., departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 13, 1946, in Keokuk, the daughter of Elroy and Eleanor Mae Ecksteine Hampton Galbreath.
She graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1966.
Donna met and married the love of her life, Louis Raydell, Dec. 24, 1963, in Keokuk, and they had three children.
Donna was a physical therapist at Keokuk Convalescent Center and retired from there after 30 years of service.
She was a faithful member of the New Bethel Church in Keokuk, where she helped with mission work. She enjoyed attending church functions and going on church trips.
She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed making quilts, blankets and clothing. Donna loved to sing and was a member of the Voices of Worship Choir. She also enjoyed reading and collecting dolls and figurines. Donna and her husband loved to travel and especially enjoyed their trips to Branson, Hawaii, Jamaica and California. Her life revolved around her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends, and she will be dearly missed.
She leaves, to cherish her memory, her husband Ray of Warsaw; two sons, Jeffrey C. Robbins and Deon S. Robbins, both of California; two sisters, Lorraine Camper of California, and Gail Ann Galbreath Lewis of Keokuk; her god-sister, Patricia Derrick Townsend of California; 10 grandchildren, DaVanna Terry (Nicholas), Nashay Robbins, Tevin Robbins (Aundrea), Latisha Humburd, Aaron Robbins, T'onna Robbins, Armond Walker (Ciara), Shantel Walker, Dezmond Smith and Travarus Seay; 23 great-grandchildren, Jaydon Doran, Kaemdon LeJeune, Jahnique, Duhliela, Theodore and Eleanor, Maya Robbins, Jessanie Moore and Janiya Scott, Amiyha, Alijah and Aubryana Smith, Dylan and LaLanie Walker and Armond Jr. and Avonte Walker, Kenneth McKinney, Elijah and Variah Seay, Thomas Niedermeyer, Jayson, Elisha and Dravin Walker; three nephews, Rodney and Brian Camper and Rashaad Buckney; five nieces, Tomekia and Tia Dumas, Erika Galbreath, Monisa (Louis) Brown and Elysia Davis; several great- and great-great-nephews and nieces, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Deana Smith; one brother, Elroy L. Galbreath III; one grandson, Damon Robbins; her grandparents; several aunts and uncles; and a brother-in-law, Morris Lewis Jr.
Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday, at New Bethel Church in Keokuk, with the Rev. Debra Letcher officiating.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Friday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with the family meeting with friends from 6–8 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 7 at Keokuk National Cemetery. The procession to the cemetery will leave at 10:45 a.m. from Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk.
Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019