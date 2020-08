Or Copy this URL to Share

Donna Martin-Netherton, 78, of Farmington, died at 4:59 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, after a long life and successful career as a nurse, nursing supervisor and nurse practitioner.



Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.



A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

