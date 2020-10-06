1/1
Donna Rae Grim
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donna Rae Tenhouse Grim, 65, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at her home early Friday morning, Oct. 2, 2020.

Donna was born Oct. 13, 1954, the daughter of Harold and Betty (Erke) Tenhouse in Quincy, Ill.

She graduated from Central High School in 1972. During high school, she won the REA Essay contest and went to Washington, D.C., for the event. Donna went on to receive her beauticians degree from the Quincy Beauty Academy. She was a hairdresser at the Hairport in Carthage for over 45 years. Donna enjoyed cooking and was an animal lover at an early age. She loved reading and was a frequent patron of the Carthage Public Library.

Donna is survived by her significant other, Donne Lee Swank of Carthage; her parents, Harold and Betty Tenhouse of rural Quincy; a brother, Alan (Connie) Tenhouse of Fowler, Ill.; two nieces, Amy (Marc) Tenhouse-Nguyen of Arlington, Va., and Trisha (Rick) Rettke of Quincy; a nephew, Ross (Amanda) Tenhouse of Fowler, and an aunt, Naomi Austin of Quincy.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage.

Memorials may be directed to the Quincy Humane Society or Blessing Hospice.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Printy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved