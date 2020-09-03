Doris A. Mitze, 85, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at the Maple Grove Care Center in Carthage at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.



Doris was born Nov. 1, 1934, the daughter of George Roy and Edna Mae (Barnett) Parrish in Gorin, Mo. She graduated from Gorin High School in 1952.



On Nov. 26, 1957, she was united in marriage with Donald Mitze in Macon, Mo. He preceded her in death in 2005.



Doris had worked at Sacred Heart Hospital and later worked nine years at Methode Electronics in Carthage. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, the Hancock County Extension Center, and a life member of the Memorial Hospital/Hancock County Nursing Home Auxiliary.



Doris is survived by her daughter, Becky (Matt) Dickinson of Carthage; two grandchildren, Jon (Kathleen) Dickinson from Park Ridge, Ill., and Tyler (Jenna) Dickinson of Chicago; four great-grandchildren, Margaret, Thomas, Charlotte and Jack Dickinson; a sister, Ethel Merritt of Florida; and one nephew.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and one sister.



Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with the Rev. Bill Pyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.



Visitation will be Friday from 4-8 p.m. at the funeral home, with family meeting friends from 6-8 p.m., with Illinois Public Health guidelines in place.



Memorials may be directed to her favorite charity, Blessing Hospice, or her church, First United Methodist Church.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store