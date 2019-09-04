Home

Doris I. (Schmitt) Jones


1927 - 2019
Doris I. (Schmitt) Jones Obituary
Doris I. Jones, 92, of Donnellson, passed away at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Sunnybrook in Fort Madison.
She was born on March 30, 1927, in Donnellson, the daughter of Raymond L. and Delda M. (Ball) Schmitt. On Sept. 2, 1948, she married Richard N. Jones in Donnellson. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her two sons, Jeff (LeAnn) Jones of Donnellson, and Craig Jones of Donnellson; one daughter, Julie (Jim) Gallagher of Hiawatha, Iowa; six grandchildren, Steve (Billi) Jones, Leslie (Ryan) Benner, Beth Jones, Kristen (Blane) Perigo, Kara (Jeremy) Adrian, Haley Gallagher; and nine great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband: Richard.
Doris graduated from Donnellson High School and attended the University of Iowa. She was bookkeeper and co-owner of Donnellson Lumber Company.
She volunteered at the Donnellson Library. Doris enjoyed cats, dogs, flowers, reading, knitting and her pets.
The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, with Reverend Doctor Mary Anne Welch officiating.
Burial will be at Evangelical Cemetery in Donnellson.
A memorial has been established in her memory to the Donnellson Library.
Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at [email protected].
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
