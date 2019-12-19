|
Doris Mae Garrels, 91, of Danville, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington.
She was born July 8, 1928, in Lowell to John T. and Caroline O. Hedlund McNeeley. On Aug. 8, 1948, she married Earl Garrels in Mt. Pleasant; he lovingly called her through the years "the toughest woman he ever knew." He died Sept. 20, 2019.
She was a 1945 graduate of New London High School and Burlington Beauty Academy; was a member of Long Creek United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women; and retired from Metromail after 15 years.
When her children were in school, she was very active in the PTA and Band Mothers. She loved to watch the Hawkeyes, the Cubs and the Kansas City Chiefs on television; enjoyed traveling and wintering in Florida; spending time with her family, especially the babies; and will be missed by her beloved cat "Socks".
Survivors include four children, Cheryl (Jerry) Hite and Kenneth (Sandy) Garrels both of Danville. John (Sue) Garrels of Fort Madison, and Karen (Darrell) Becker of West Point; daughter-in-law Cindy Garrels of Wever; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one sister, Ruth V. Wagner of Burlington; one sister-in-law, Beverly Gosselink of Runnells; nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by son David; grandson Travis Hite; three brothers, Gilbert Wayne, Ronald and John; one brother in infancy, Roger; four sisters, Alice Lite, Ruby Messer, Velma Lyons, and Margaret Berry.
The funeral service for Mrs. Garrels will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Elliott Chapel, New London, with Rev. David Mixon officiating. Friends may call beginning at 9 a.m., with the family present from noon until the 2 p.m. service. Burial will follow at Long Creek Cemetery, rural Danville.
Memorials have been established for Long Creek United Methodist Church; Southeast Iowa Renal Dialysis; and The Danville Station Anne Frank Museum.
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019