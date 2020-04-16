|
Dorothea Derry, 90, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Heritage House in Carthage.
Dorothea was born Dec. 14, 1929, in Carthage, the daughter of Harry and Silvia (Dobbs) David.
On March 26, 1949, she was united in marriage with Robert H. "Choc" Derry at First Baptist Church in Carthage. He preceded her in death Nov. 17, 2011. Dorothea was a member of the First Baptist Church, in Carthage.
She worked at Carthage Sale Barn for 30 plus years and farmed with her husband Robert. Dorothea was also known as "The best pie maker in Hancock County." She enjoyed making all types of pies for the local community.
Dorothea is survived by her son, David Derry (Shelly) of Avon, Ind.; Granddaughter, Megan Smith (Brandon) of Avon; Great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Carter Smith of Avon; and her brother, Donald David of Carthage.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; parents; sister, Vera Gillenwater; brother, Harold David; and grandson, Matthew Derry.
Private family services will be held at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial in Moss Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Daily Gate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020