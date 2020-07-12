Dorothy E. Willard, 86, of West Point, Ill., passed away at her home Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020.



Dorothy was born Nov. 13, 1933, the daughter of William Earl and Wilma R. (Dean) Gleckler in New Salem, Ill.



She attended Pittsfield High School, graduating in 1951. She then went on to receive her teaching certificate from Western Illinois University and taught elementary students in the Loraine and West Point schools.



On July 25, 1954, she was united in marriage with Glenn Donald Willard in New Salem.



Dorothy was a member of the Bowen Christian Church and taught the two- and three-year-olds Sunday School for many years. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and also the "Porkettes," when she and Donald were active in the Pork Producers Association. Dorothy served part time in West Point Post Office for many years. One of her favorite things was to attend her grandchildren's events of all types. Dorothy loved hospitality and always had an open house and open heart.



Dorothy is survived by two daughters, Darla (Lance) Hurley of Bourbonnais, Ill., and Donna (Tony) Newton of Burnside, Ill.; a daughter-in-law, Judy Willard of Hamilton, Ill.; grandchildren, Jared (Crystal) Hurley, Luke (Amber) Hurley and Logan Hurley, Brooke (Matt) Lafrenz and Jake (Sarah) Newton, Deanna Willard, Rachel (Derrick) Bostic, Jeremy (Brea) Corrigan and Daniel (Amanda) Corrigan; great-grandchildren, Garrett and McKaela Hurley, Carson, Miles and Emersyn Lafrenz, Oakley and Ellie Corrigan – all who called her "Mina" – and one due in October; brother, John (Laura) Gleckler of New Salem; sisters, Elizabeth "Liz" (Bill) Carter of Plainfield, Ind., Jean (Terry) Simington of Longmont, Colo. and Carol Bovee of Davenport; a sister-in-law, Roberta (Brownlee) Peterson of Orland Park, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald, in 1997; a son, Dennis in 2018; a brother, Harry; and three sisters, Helen and Mary Gleckler and and Fran Brown.



Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at the Bowen Christian Church, with burial to follow in the Bowen Cemetery.



Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Sunday, at the Bowen Christian Church Sunday.



Memorials may be directed to the Bowen Christian Church or Ignite Church Planting Ministries.



Social distancing and masks at the visitation and funeral are appreciated.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

