Douglas Carlyl Bergheger
1977 - 2020
Douglas "Doug" Carlyl Bergheger, 42, of Keokuk, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Iowa City.

Doug was born Nov. 15, 1977, in Keokuk, the son of Clarence William Jr. and Rosemary (White) Bergheger. He was united in marriage with Kristal Daggs; they were later divorced.

A lifelong resident of Keokuk, Doug was employed for the City of Keokuk in several departments, working at the bridge, Oakland Cemetery, and finally in sanitation. He was an avid bow-hunter and fisherman, hunting anything he could and catching massive fish in the Mississippi. Doug never met a stranger and was well known for being the life of the party. He was also an avid motorcycle rider and was a member of the Defiant Souls Motorcycle Club.

Doug is survived by his father Clarence "C.W." Bergheger of Keokuk; five children, Elijah Johnson of Keokuk, Brittnay (Colton) Pohren of Burlington, Quincy McCane of Keokuk, Kendall Bergheger of Keokuk, and Colter Bergheger of Keokuk; three brothers, Brian (Becki Lynn) Bergheger of Keokuk, Scott Bergheger of Keokuk, and Eric (Tara) Bergheger of Frankfort, Mo.; two sisters, Janette Dodd of Davenport, and Rebecca Ann Bergheger of Warsaw, Ill. Other survivors include many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Doug was preceded in death by his mother Rosemary and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Doug's life will be celebrated with a graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the Kahoka Cemetery in Kahoka, Mo. A procession will depart for the cemetery from DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk at 10:30 a.m.

Visitation with the family will be from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the funeral home.

"Rest Easy, Turtle."

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for his children's education fund, in care of Brian Bergheger.

For the safety of those attending the visitation, masks are strongly encouraged, and social distancing practices will be in place.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
