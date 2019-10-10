Home

DeJong’s Funeral Home, Inc.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-2340
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
DeJong’s Funeral Home, Inc.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul United Church of Christ
2030 Plank Road
Keokuk, IA
View Map
Dwight W. Handyside


1933 - 2019
Dwight W. Handyside Obituary
Dwight W. Handyside, 85, of Warsaw, Ill., passed away Wednesday morning, Oct. 9, 2019.

Dwight was born Nov. 16, 1933, in Zion, Ill., to William and Florence Stacy Handyside. He was united in marriage with Patricia Danford on June 10, 1956. She preceded him in death in February of 2017.

Dwight lived in the Warsaw/Keokuk area since he was 16 years old. After high school, Dwight joined the Army and served in the Korean War. Upon returning to the area, he obtained employment with Northwestern Bell. He worked as a lineman for 37 years until retiring. Finding that he wasn't ready to retire, Dwight started working at the Convalescent Center in Keokuk as head of Maintenance. After retiring from there, he drove school buses for Warsaw School District. Dwight was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Keokuk, a member of the Warsaw Lions Club, a volunteer on the Jackson Township Fire Department, a member of the Elks Lodge in Keokuk, and served on the Warsaw Masonic Body.

Dwight is survived by three children, John (Patty) Handyside of Hannibal, Mo., Sally (Keith) Miller of Warsaw, and Tom (Sheila) Handyside of Warsaw; daughter-in-law, Karen Handyside of Keokuk; son-in-law, James Pollock of Laddonia, Mo.; one brother, Mark Handyside of Arizona; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Pat; son, Dan Handyside; daughter, Ann Pollock; three brothers, Duane, Myron, and Richard Handyside.

A celebration of Dwight's life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 2030 Plank Road, Keokuk.

Inurnment will be at Keokuk National Cemetery with full military rites at a later time.

Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center, 917 Blondeau Street, Keokuk.

Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
