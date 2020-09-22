1/1
Earl E. Hoskins
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Earl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Earl E. Hoskins, 90, of Burlington, passed away at 12:08 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the Great River Medical Center.

He was born on March 17, 1930, in Dallas City, Ill., to Christopher and Hazel Ward Hoskins. On April 11, 1953, he married Shirley Pickard in Wayland, Mo., and she passed away on Aug. 27, 2016.

Earl worked at IAAP, ISP for 11 years and then the City of Fort. Madison where he retired in 1992 as Superintendent of Streets.

He served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict.

Earl enjoyed being outside. He enjoyed tinkering in the garage, fishing and people watching. His greatest love of all was his family, especially all of his grandchildren.

Survivors include one son, Earl Hoskins of Keokuk; one daughter, Patty (Michael) Bandy of Burlington; four grandchildren, Christopher Hoskins, Lizz Wagner, Pepper Wagner and Amber Scott; nine great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; one daughter, Barbara Ann Wagner; a great grandchild; and one sister.

Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the horseshoe shelter house at Crapo Park.

A memorial has been established for Hope Haven and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by King-Lynk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved