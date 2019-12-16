|
Earl Eugene Mason, 56 of Waldron, Ark., formerly of Keokuk, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Tifton, Ga.
He was born April 2, 1963, in Keokuk, the son of Earl N. and Ethel Marie Beghtol Mason.
On July 4, 2015, he was united in marriage with Laura Patricia Mason in Mendon, Ill. She survives.
Other survivors include two sisters, Helen (Robert) Harvey and Jean Lawson, both of Keokuk.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and two half-brothers, Levi and Louis Rowlett.
Earl was of the Baptist faith.
He enjoyed spending time outdoors riding motorcycles, fishing, camping, racing and going on road trips.
There will be no services.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019