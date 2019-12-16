Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Eugene Mason


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Eugene Mason Obituary
Earl Eugene Mason, 56 of Waldron, Ark., formerly of Keokuk, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Tifton, Ga.

He was born April 2, 1963, in Keokuk, the son of Earl N. and Ethel Marie Beghtol Mason.

On July 4, 2015, he was united in marriage with Laura Patricia Mason in Mendon, Ill. She survives.

Other survivors include two sisters, Helen (Robert) Harvey and Jean Lawson, both of Keokuk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and two half-brothers, Levi and Louis Rowlett.

Earl was of the Baptist faith.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors riding motorcycles, fishing, camping, racing and going on road trips.

There will be no services.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -