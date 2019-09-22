Home

Earl L. Garrels


1928 - 2019
Earl L. Garrels Obituary
Earl L. Garrels, 91, of Danville, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 ,at Savannah Heights in Mt. Pleasant.
He was born on Feb.10, 1928, in Burlington ,to Lester V. and Ethel Grace Filson Garrels. On Aug. 8, 1948, he married Doris M. McNeeley in Mt. Pleasant.
Mr. Garrels was a 1946 graduate of New London High School and a member of Long Creek United Methodist Church. He began his career at Mason Hangar in construction and retired as production superintendent on Line One in 1990.
Earl and Doris loved traveling to all 50 states in their 5-wheeler, and enjoyed traveling to Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean. For 25 years, they wintered in Sebring, Florida.
He was always a good friend and helper to others, but it was hard for him to accept help.
Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, Cheryl (Jerry) Hite and Kenneth (Sandy) Garrels, both of Danville, John (Sue) Garrels, of Fort Madison, and Karen (Darrell) Becker of West Point; one daughter-in-law, Cindy Garrels of Wever; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one sister, Beverly Gosselink of Runnells; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David; a grandson, Travis Hite; a brother, Robert "Bobby" Garrels; and a sister, Betty Lou Kuntz.
The funeral service for Earl Garrels will be 2 p.m., Wednesday at Elliott Chapel, New London, with Pastor David Mixon officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., with the family greeting friends from 12:30 until the time of the service.
Burial will follow in Long Creek Cemetery.
Memorials for Long Creek United Methodist Church and Every Step Hospice have been established in his memory.
Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019
