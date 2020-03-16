Home

Edna Martha (Fowler) Bentzinger


1917 - 2020
Edna Martha (Fowler) Bentzinger Obituary
Edna Martha Bentzinger, 102, Fort Madison, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Unity Point, Keokuk.
She was born Aug. 31, 1917, at New Boston, a daughter of Frank and Clara (Hagen) Fowler. She married Oswhin C. Bentzinger. He preceded her in death.
She graduated from Argyle High School. She worked for Northwestern Bell as a service assistant for more than 30 years. Edna was a member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Leah (Lee) Tucker of Durango, Iowa; three grandchildren, Lee Todd Tucker, Johnathan (Jane) Tucker, and Rebecca (Brian) Purvis; six great grandchildren, nieces and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; two brothers, Earl and George; and three sisters, Marie, Mabel, and Mildred.
A private burial was held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Keokuk. Services will be held at a later date.
Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Bentzinger family and an online guest book may be found at www.barrmemorialchapel.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
