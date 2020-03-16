|
Edna Martha Bentzinger, 102, Fort Madison, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Unity Point, Keokuk.
She was born Aug. 31, 1917, at New Boston, a daughter of Frank and Clara (Hagen) Fowler. She married Oswhin C. Bentzinger. He preceded her in death.
She graduated from Argyle High School. She worked for Northwestern Bell as a service assistant for more than 30 years. Edna was a member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Leah (Lee) Tucker of Durango, Iowa; three grandchildren, Lee Todd Tucker, Johnathan (Jane) Tucker, and Rebecca (Brian) Purvis; six great grandchildren, nieces and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; two brothers, Earl and George; and three sisters, Marie, Mabel, and Mildred.
A private burial was held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Keokuk. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020