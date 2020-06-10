It is with great sorrow that the family of Edward Eugene Harry announce his passing on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home in Bullhead City, Arizona. He was 81 years old.



Ed was born April 13, 1939, in LaHarpe, Ill., to Charles E. and Maxine M. Wells Harry.



He grew up in Fort Madison and Galesburg, Ill., but eventually traveled to Nauvoo, Ill., after meeting his future wife. In 1962 he met Cecilia "Cel" A. Carter and they were married in 1964. After moving to Phoenix, they had two children, Michele Ann and James Edward. His daughter and wife both preceded him in death on Jan. 1, 1979, and Jan. 3rd, 2013, respectively.



Ed, or Eddie as he was known by family and friends, was a tinkerer at heart. If he wasn't at home, you could find him fixing any machine around from lawnmowers to pinball games. Several locals knew him as the "fix-it guy" and rightly so. This seems natural if you knew he was the son of a radio repairman. Eventually becoming an electrician, Ed could take a VCR apart and put it back together all with tweezers and a single eye monocle in his right eye. Who would have thought eyebrow muscles had their place in repairing? In his younger days, Eddie loved to take long-distance motorcycle rides (again inherited from his father Charlie) and play guitar. His son Jamie inherited this love of music from an early age and Ed loved to hear his son play the bass guitar. That love of music continues with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and will be his memory long after his passing.



Surviving after his death are one brother, Chuck (Linda) Linnenbrink of Galesburg; one son, James (Georgette) E. Harry of Las Vegas; one grandson, Isaiah J. Harry of Dallas City, Ill.; one granddaughter, Brianne M. Harry Sales of Orono, Maine; and three great-grandchildren, Zoey, Carmelina and Cecilia.



He was preceded in death by his wife; daughter; parents; sister Helen (Kay) Cook; and three brothers, Raymond Kinman, Donald (Donny) Kinman, and Richard (Corky) Harry. The death of his daughter was particularly hard on Eddie.



Per Eddie's wishes, he will be cremated, and no memorial or service held in his memory.



If you wish to make a donation in his honor, please donate to the National Reyes' Syndrome Foundation or The COPE Foundation.

