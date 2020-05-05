Edward L. Dodds
1944 - 2020
Edward L. Dodds, 75, of Keokuk, went home to be with Jesus on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his son's home in Warsaw, Ill.

He was born Nov. 11, 1944, in Effingham Ill., the son of Edgar and Dorothy Blankenship Dodds.

He graduated from Quincy Senior High in Quincy, Ill.

Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served his country during the Vietnam War.

On Nov. 11, 1967, Ed was united in marriage with Leola "Lana" Ann Yates in Quincy. She preceded him in death on April 3, 2011.

He had been employed at Methode Electronics in Carthage, Ill. He loved his family at Living Hope Church in Nauvoo, Ill. Ed never knew a stranger and made friends everywhere he went. He had a deep love for Jesus and was a bold witness to him with his testimony, generosity and kindness. Ed had a green thumb and surrounded himself with plants and flowers both indoors and out. But nothing brought him more joy than his family.

He is survived by his sister, Lenelle Mewes of Quincy; four sons, Rory Dodds (Deborah) of Arlington, Texas, Travis Dodds (Tressa) of Ewing, Mo., Jason Dodds (Jennifer) of Warsaw, and Brandon Dodds of Keokuk. Seven grandchildren, Jerrod Dodds, Jacob Dodds, Aaron Dodds, Linkin Dodds, Ashlynn Dodds, Rory Dodds Jr., and April Allen; three great-grandchildren, Brylee Dodds, Jaxon Dodds, and Audrey Allen and was looking forward to the arrival of Emmett Dodds. He will also be greatly missed by his loyal dog, Lulu.

Besides his wife, he was also preceded in death by two sons, Christopher Dodds in infancy, and Joshua Dodds; and one granddaughter, Autumn Dodds.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 5, at 3 p.m. at the Scandinavian Cemetery in rural Keokuk.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Food Bank.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Graveside service
3:00 PM
Scandinavian Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
