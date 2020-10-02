1/1
Edward L. "One Feather" Wagner
1955 - 2020
Edward L. "One Feather" Wagner, 65, of Franklin, passed away at 3:04 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at home, surrounded by family.

Ed was born on Sept. 8, 1955, in Fort Madison, the son of LaMar and Dorothy (Johnson) Wagner. On Feb. 14, 1986, he married Barbara Hoskins in Franklin. She preceded him in death.

Survivors include his two sisters, Nola (John) Gram of Fort Madison, and Susie (Paul) Whitaker of Franklin; one brother, Paul (Kristi Larson) Wagner of Burlington; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, James Hoffman; and wife, Barbara.

Ed was a 1973 graduate of Central Lee High School.

He served in the United States Navy from 1973 to 1979.

He was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ.

Ed worked at Fruehauf and Crandon's Paper Mill in Fort Madison, he later retired from West Liberty Foods in Mt. Pleasant.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and drinking beer. Ed was a workaholic and loved spending time with his friends.

Friends may call after 12 p.m. noon Friday, Oct. 2, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, where the family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. that evening.

A funeral sService will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

Those attending are encouraged to wear a mask and are required to social distance.

Burial will be at St. Peter's Cemetery, rural Franklin, Iowa with full military rites presented by the Donnellson American Legion Gillaspey - Moodie Post #474.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
