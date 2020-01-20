|
Eileen Alberta (Mertens) Wheeler, 93, of West Point, died at 11:50 p.m. Saturday evening, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House, West Burlington.
She was born Nov. 8, 1926, in Fort Madison, a daughter of John and Eleanor (Rueter) Mertens. On Nov. 29, 1952, she married James Wheeler at St. John's Catholic Church in Houghton. He preceded her in death.
Eileen was a lifelong member of the community. She was a 1945 graduate of St. John's High School, Houghton. She was a homemaker, and also worked as a cashier for the Pilot Grove Bank and a clerk for BJ Fedler Insurance.
She was a member of the St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church, West Point, and the Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed reading, gardening, playing cards, bingo, word finds, and time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by six daughters, Jolene (Steve) Moon of Cedar Falls; Barbara (Clay) Victorson of Brooklyn Park, Minn., Kaye (Chris) Carrier of Urbandale, Sarah Wheeler of Indiana, Penn., Patricia (Stan) Roby of St. Helens, Oregon, and Mary Wheeler of Burlington; one son, Michael (Barbra) Wheeler of West Point; two brothers, Joe Mertens of Farmington, and Gerald (Dorothy) Mertens of Donnellson; two sisters, Audrey (Henry) Holtkamp of West Point and Vivian Stuekerjuergen of West Point; 13 grandchildren, Beth (Ed) McDermott, Ross Hoewing, Eric Victorson, Marc Victorson (fiancé Natalie), Brian Carrier, Brett Carrier, Jivan Sobrinho-Wheeler, Tara (Eric) Morehouse, Shannon (Andrew) Powers, Flannery Wheeler (Colin Beals), Patrick Wheeler (Jennifer Melcher), Jason Roby, and Kyle Roby; four great grandchildren, Delaney, Louis, John Patrick, and Ryan; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, three sisters, Mary Feik, Judith Moeller, and Elvera Carney, and one brother, Francis Mertens.
Per her wishes, her body has been cremated. Her family will greet friends 4-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at the Barr-Holtkamp Funeral Home, West Point, where a Christian Wake Service will begin at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Reverend Dennis Hoffman, as Celebrant. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, West Point.
A luncheon will be served at the West Point American Legion.
A memorial has been established for Hope Haven Group Home. Contributions may be made at the Barr-Holtkamp Funeral Home. 412 Ave. C, P.O. Box 247, West Point or at the church during the service.
