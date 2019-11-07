Home

Eileen M. Peitz

Eileen M. Peitz Obituary
Eileen M. Peitz, 93, of Houghton, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Pacific Springs Village in Omaha, Neb.

Friends may call after noon, Sunday, Nov. 10, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, where the family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. A Christian wake service will be at 4 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, with the Rev. Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant. Burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery in Houghton.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
