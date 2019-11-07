Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Homes Inc
502 Ave E
West Point, IA 52656
(319) 837-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Peitz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen M (Groene) Peitz


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen M (Groene) Peitz Obituary
Eileen M. Peitz, 93, of Houghton, passed away Tuesday, Nov.5, 2019, at Pacific Springs Village in Omaha, Neb.
She was born Dec.3, 1925, the daughter of Henry and Eleanor (Holtkamp) Groene, in West Point. On Sept. 18, 1948, she married Victor W. Peitz. He preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 2014.
Eileen is survived by her son, Greg (Shar) Peitz of Martinsville, Virginia; three daughters, Donna Peitz of Iowa City, Julianne (David) Svingen of Omaha, Neb., and Michelle (John) Jordan of Clear Lake; one sister, Betty (Duane) Denning of Fort Madison; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren in addition to many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Victor; and siblings Jim Groene, Julia Peterschmidt, Mary Holtkamp, Rita Harmeyer, and Rose Marie Groene in infancy.
Eileen was a graduate of Saint Mary's High School in West Point. After marrying Victor and moving to Houghton, she attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton. Eileen was a homemaker, devoted to her family and farm.
Friends may call after 12 p.m. noon, Sunday, Nov.10, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point,  where the family will receive friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. that afternoon. A Christian Wake Service will be held at 4 p.m.
A Mass of Christina Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton, with Father Bruce DeRammelaere as celebrant.
Burial will be held at St. John's Cemetery in Houghton.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
The Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -