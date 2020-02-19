Home

Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Eileen Marrietta Lehr


1917 - 2020
Eileen Marrietta Lehr Obituary
Eileen Marrietta Lehr, 102, passed away at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Montebello Care Center in Hamilton, Ill.

Eileen was born Nov. 25, 1917, the daughter of Joseph F. and Minnie (Avise) Paulas, in Dallas Township, Illinois. She graduated from Colusa High School.

On Jan. 1, 1937, she was united in marriage with A. E. Lehr in Lancaster, Mo. He preceded her in death in 2003.

Eileen had worked with her husband at Lehr and Clark Insurance Agency in Carthage, was a long-time employee of Dr. Korte in Carthage, and was well-known for cooking, especially cakes for weddings and other events. She was a Life Member of the Eagle's Club and a 100-year member of Rebekah. She also belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Red Hat Ladies.

Eileen is survived by a daughter, Betty Twaddle, of Carthage; son, James Edward (Anne) Lehr of Osage Beach, Mo.; daughter-in-law, Linda Lehr of Shreveport, La.; son-in-law, Jeff Clark of Carthage; nine grandchildren, Wendy Kelly, Keith Lehr Jr., Steve (Darla) Clark, Teri (Kelly Sears) Vance, Rodney Twaddle, Mark Scarbrough, Deann (Gary) Waddell, T.J. Lehr, and Brittany (Chris) Smith; 20 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, A. E. Lehr; son, Keith Lehr Sr.; daughter, Karen Clark; daughter-in-law, Patsy Lehr; son-in-law, Dick Twaddle; grandson, Thomas Twaddle; brother, Lloyd Paulas; and an identical twin sister, Maxine Terry.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pink Heals of Western Illinois or Eagle's Auxiliary 3515 in Carthage.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
