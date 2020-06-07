Elaine B. Peitz
Elaine B. Peitz, 88, of West Point, Iowa, passed away at 8:07 a.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the West Point Care Center in West Point, Iowa.

Her body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established in her memory and can be mailed the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home P.O. Box 22, West Point, Iowa 52656.

Published in Daily Gate from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
