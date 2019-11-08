Home

Elliott Chapel
1 Red Bud Lane
New London, IA 52645
319-367-5211
Elaine Dianne (Sincox) Crom


1941 - 2019
Elaine Dianne (Sincox) Crom Obituary
Elaine Dianne Crom, 78, of New London, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington.
She was born May 16, 1941, in Freeport, Ill., to Norman Austin and B'Ella Velma Rowe Sincox. On April 7, 1961, she married William "Bill" P. Crom in Apple River, Ill.; they later divorced.
Elaine was a 1959 graduate of Warren, Illi. High School and received her LPN at St. Lukes in Cedar Rapids. She worked for Dr. Archibald at Valley Clinic, Fort. Madison, for many years and retired from Silgan Container Corporation.
She was an avid bowler, in PTA when her daughters were in school, and was active in music boosters. Her family and grandchildren were her everything.
Survivors include daughters Paula (Robert) Myers and Beverly (Terry) Strah both of New London; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers Keith (Shirley) Sincox and Howard (Debbie) Sincox, both of Apple River, Ill., and John (Karen) Sincox of Scales Mound, Ill.; sister Marlene Burge of Parrish, Fla.; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Elliott Chapel, with Pastor Kathleen Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Burge Cemetery. Visitation will begin at noon Monday with the family present 5-7 p.m.
A memorial has been established. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Daily Democrat on Nov. 8, 2019
