Elbert E. Tripp, 100, of West Point, passed away at 4:08 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.
He was born on Aug. 9, 1920, in Kahoka, Mo., to Ralph and Vera Walker Tripp. On Sept. 29, 1948, he married Betty Sanford in Fort Madison. Elbert operated a plumbing, heating and hardware store in Lamoni,for 14 years. He also worked at First Miss and Armor Dial. Elbert was a member of Community of Christ Church and served in the US Navy.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Tripp of West Point; one son, Kevin (Colleen) Tripp of West Point; one daughter, Ilene (Steve) DePriest of West Point; six grandchildren, Kara Strunk, Geoff DePriest, Brian Tripp, Eric Tripp, Adam Tripp and Jacob Tripp; 11 great grandchildren; one brother, Lloyd Tripp of Cedar Rapids; one sister, Cheryl Nelson of Independence, Mo.; many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, David; brothers, Darrell and Wilbur; and a sister, Fern.
Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Fort Madison Community of Christ Church. The visitation will be held immediately following the service during a luncheon at the church.
A memorial has been established for Ft. Madison Community of Christ Church and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020