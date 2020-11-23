Eleanor Eunice "Ellie" Hagmeier, 94, of Keokuk, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family and her faithful companion Bella.
She was born Oct. 27, 1926, in Keokuk, the daughter of Arthur and Bertha Mosley Orth.
Ellie graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1946.
On Oct. 26, 1952, she was united in marriage with Richard Henry Hagmeier. He preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 1986.
Ellie had been employed by AT&T Telephone Company until her retirement in 1953. She enjoyed being a homemaker and spent her life making a wonderful home for her husband and children as well as caretaking for several local families children. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Keokuk.
Ellie was known for her service to the community. She worked for many years heading up calls to ask people to donate blood for the American Red Cross and getting donations for The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends, golfing, bowling, jitterbug dancing and tap dancing. Ellie liked going to garage sales, together with her sister Pauline, looking for treasures, and playing cards with her sister and her husband, Rose and Ernie. She faithfully attended her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's events and loved spending time with them. Ellie was always a graceful lady, with a funny sense of humor with a lady-like tone.
She is survived by two sons, Carl Hagmeier (Dale) of Phoenix, Ariz., and Craig Hagmeier (Lisa) of Bozeman, Mont.; daughter, Kim Riddle (Randy) of Keokuk; four grandchildren, Miranda Benner (Dalton), Kayla Butler (Zeb), Erin Neil (Jake), and Katie Taylor (Chris); and seven great-grandchildren and another on the way, Sawyer Benner and her soon to be little brother or sister, Macy and Brinkley Butler, Remi and Roxie Neil, and Carson and Parker Taylor.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Arnold and Pauline Diamond.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Sandusky Cemetery in Sandusky. Friends may come to Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday to sign the register book and view Eleanor. Social distancing requirements will be in place and masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Red Cross or Keokuk Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.