1/1
Eleanor Eunice Hagmeier
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eleanor Eunice "Ellie" Hagmeier, 94, of Keokuk, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family and her faithful companion Bella.

She was born Oct. 27, 1926, in Keokuk, the daughter of Arthur and Bertha Mosley Orth.

Ellie graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1946.

On Oct. 26, 1952, she was united in marriage with Richard Henry Hagmeier. He preceded her in death on Dec. 10, 1986.

Ellie had been employed by AT&T Telephone Company until her retirement in 1953. She enjoyed being a homemaker and spent her life making a wonderful home for her husband and children as well as caretaking for several local families children. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Keokuk.

Ellie was known for her service to the community. She worked for many years heading up calls to ask people to donate blood for the American Red Cross and getting donations for The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. She enjoyed traveling with her husband and friends, golfing, bowling, jitterbug dancing and tap dancing. Ellie liked going to garage sales, together with her sister Pauline, looking for treasures, and playing cards with her sister and her husband, Rose and Ernie. She faithfully attended her grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's events and loved spending time with them. Ellie was always a graceful lady, with a funny sense of humor with a lady-like tone.

She is survived by two sons, Carl Hagmeier (Dale) of Phoenix, Ariz., and Craig Hagmeier (Lisa) of Bozeman, Mont.; daughter, Kim Riddle (Randy) of Keokuk; four grandchildren, Miranda Benner (Dalton), Kayla Butler (Zeb), Erin Neil (Jake), and Katie Taylor (Chris); and seven great-grandchildren and another on the way, Sawyer Benner and her soon to be little brother or sister, Macy and Brinkley Butler, Remi and Roxie Neil, and Carson and Parker Taylor.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Rose Arnold and Pauline Diamond.

A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Sandusky Cemetery in Sandusky. Friends may come to Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday to sign the register book and view Eleanor. Social distancing requirements will be in place and masks are required at the funeral home and cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Red Cross or Keokuk Humane Society.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sandusky Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved