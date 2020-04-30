Eleanor Louise Folluo
1931 - 2020
Eleanor Louise Folluo, 89, of Keokuk, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at her home.

She was born on April 20, 1931, in St. Louis, the daughter of Theodore Paul and Eileen Preis.

On Oct. 24, 1953, Eleanor was united in marriage with Alfred "Al" H. Folluo in St. Louis. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2009.

In her early years, Eleanor had been employed at several businesses in St. Louis, including the Federal Reserve, the Loop restaurant, and a movie theater where she first met Alfred, her husband-to-be. After moving to Keokuk, she had been employed at Woolworth's.

Eleanor was very interested in family history and had spent thousands of hours working on genealogy. She also spent many hours organizing all of the family photos and had created albums for each of her children and grandchildren. She loved baking and her baked goods were always a special treat. Most of all, Eleanor loved her family and cherished the time she spent with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by four sons, Rick Folluo (Mary) of Tulsa, Okla., Gary Folluo (Nancy) of Keokuk, Dan Folluo (Sally) of Sapulpa, Okla., and Mike Folluo (Carmen) of Davenport. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Christina Edwards (J.T.), Matthew Folluo, Tracey Watts, Morgan Ralphs (Jeremy), Allison Folluo, Sarah Folluo, Carley Folluo, Whitney Folluo and Dominick Folluo; one great-grandson, Nolan Edwards; and one brother, Kenneth Paulos (Addie) of St. Louis.

Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by two sisters, Shirley Krumm and Frances Poulos; and two brothers, Donald Poulos and Lawrence Poulos.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Keokuk National Cemetery for Eleanor and her husband Alfred.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Keokuk Fez Club or the Keokuk Community Child Development Center.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
