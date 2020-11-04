Elizabeth Jane Dodge, 79, of Keokuk, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at her home.
She was born July 9, 1941, in Keokuk, the daughter of Harry and Aletha Jean Harrington Ensminger. Jane graduated from Keokuk Senior High School.
She was united in marriage to Thomas S. Dodge in 1967. He preceded her in death in 2014.
In her younger years, Jane had been employed at Sheller Globe/Schlegel/BTR in Keokuk for 30 years, and later at Burrows in Fort Madison, until her retirement in 2010.
Jane loved attending family gatherings and will always be fondly remembered for her deviled eggs and coleslaw. She had a lifelong love of caring for her pets, most recently the adoption of three feral cats that learned to trust her. She enjoyed caring for her house plants and gardening. She also enjoyed watching old movies, had an enormous love of old shows and could watch them all day long, and commonly talked about her favorite actors. She also enjoyed decorating her home for the holidays. She had a long history of creating special cards for birthdays and was never late at sending them out. Jane was a selfless, beautiful woman who gave all of her time to care for family in their time of need and loved unconditionally.
She is survived by one son, Thomas Christopher (Joy) Dodge of Iowa City; nephew, Kenneth (Audrey) Lambert of Keokuk; niece, Brenda (Randy) Macy of Arlington, Texas; and several great nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister Judy Kay Taylor; and one nephew Todd Lambert.
Services will be held at a later date.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.