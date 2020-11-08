Elizabeth "Betty" Kaiser, 99, of Fort Madison, passed away at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov.5, 2020, at The Kensington.
She was born April 9, 1921, in Nauvoo, Ill., the daughter of Fred K. Baxter and Dorothy Kelly Baxter, who owned the multi-generational family winery business, The Gem City Vineyards, now known as the Baxter Winery.
On Sept. 27, 1946, she married Dr. Wayne F. Kaiser in Evanston, Ill. He died April 15, 2015.
Betty graduated from St. Peter and Paul School in Nauvoo and the College of St. Teresa in Winona, Minn. She was a member of Holy Family Church. Betty taught high school in Hamilton, Ill. During WWII she worked in Chicago at Walgreen's main administrative office and was a hostess at Stouffers Restaurant.
In the 1950's, Betty was a founding member of St. Mary's Parish Council as well as a founding School Board member of Aquinas High School. She was Past President and member of Potowonok Circle of Kings' Daughters. She was a founding member of Searchlight Study Club and of Chapter CA, T.T.T. She was also a member of D.A.R. (chapter Jean Espy). For many years she participated in an annual, free eye screening program for Fort Madison school children and teens, organized by the Kings' Daughters.
Beyond her community service, her family will always remember her unconditional love, easy-going and flexible nature, and her sparkling and embracing personality. Some of her favorite activities and interests were dancing, piano, crochet and knitting, reading, and her exercise group.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Campbell (husband, Tony) of Kansas City, Mo., and Dr. Pamela Kaiser of Menlo Park, Calif.; one son, Dr. Greg Kaiser of Los Osos, Calif.; four grandchildren, Ashley Campbell Murray of Millersville, MD, Lisa Kaiser Fleisher of Washington, D.C., Amber Campbell Carver of Kansas City, Mo.m and Benjamin Kaiser Fleisher of Denver, Colo.; and five great grandchildren, Camden and Braden Murray, and Carson, Ayla, and Owen Carver. Betty is also survived by her sister, Mary Eleanor Logan of Nauvoo, Ill.; a brother, Fred J. Baxter of Quincy, Ill.; and nieces and nephews and other relatives.
Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mrs. Carl (Annette Baxter) Schmidt.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences to Betty's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.