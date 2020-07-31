1/1
Elizabeth L. "Betty" (Curtin) Thannert
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" L. Thannert, 90, of Fort Madison, passed away at 5:42 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the West Point Care Center.
She was born on March 4, 1930, in Canandaigua, NY, to Leo and Ina Conway Curtin. Betty married Donald A. Thannert on Oct. 4, 1952, in Canandaigua, NY, and he passed away on April 23, 2004.
She retired from Sheaffer Pen Company after 30 years of service. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. Betty enjoyed traveling, doing crafts, and was an avid reader.
Survivors include one son, Donald "Joe" Thannert of Burkburnett, Texas; five daughters, Lucinda (William) Ward of West Point, Mary (Greg) Maack of Noblesville, Ind., Deborah (Dan) Fullenkamp of West Point, Jennifer (John) Holtkamp of Emporia, VA, and Nancy (Ray) Dodson of Plover, Wis.; 13 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren; one brother in law, Darrel (Nancy) Thannert of Fort. Madison; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a great grandson, two sisters, and one brother.
The memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Ss. Mary & Joseph Church, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. The family will meet with friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery.
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
A memorial has been established for Holy Family Parish or Lee County Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by King-Lynk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved