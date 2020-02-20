|
Elizabeth Louise Humes, 74, of Wyaconda, Mo., died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in the Scotland Co. Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in Memphis, Mo.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, Mo., with the Rev. Shawn McAfee officiating. Cremation will follow with burial at a later date.
Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after 9 a.m. on Sunday, with family receiving friends from 1-2 p.m.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020