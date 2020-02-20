Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
(660) 727-2117
For more information about
Elizabeth Humes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Wilson Funeral Home
Kahoka, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
Kahoka, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Humes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Louise Humes

Send Flowers
Elizabeth Louise Humes Obituary
Elizabeth Louise Humes, 74, of Wyaconda, Mo., died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in the Scotland Co. Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in Memphis, Mo.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, Mo., with the Rev. Shawn McAfee officiating. Cremation will follow with burial at a later date.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after 9 a.m. on Sunday, with family receiving friends from 1-2 p.m.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -