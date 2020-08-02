Elma E. Roskamp, 98, of Sutter, Ill., passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at 7:04 a.m. at home.



Elma was born Sept. 20, 1921, the daughter of Louis and Wilhemina (Seeger) Brackensick in their home near Sutter.



She attended Star School near Tioga and graduated from Warsaw High School, class of 1939. She worked at Hill-Dodge Bank in Warsaw until her marriage.



On Nov. 9, 1947, she was united in marriage with John Carl Roskamp. He preceded her in death on July 3, 1990.



Elma was an active member of Bethany United Church of Christ. She taught Sunday School, was a choir member, participated in their Women's Fellowship meetings, and enjoyed helping at VBS. Elma also chaired the bloodmobile at the Bethany Fellowship Hall for many years. She regularly attended Western Illinois United Church of Christ Conference and Association meetings and held various leadership roles. She was a member of the Get Together Club for 50+ years and the Bear Creek American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards with friends in a bi-weekly card club for more than 30 years. In the 98 years of Elma's life, she never missed a Bethany Sunday School Christmas Eve program. Her freezer corn and strawberry-pretzel salad were thoroughly enjoyed at many family and community dinners.



Elma is survived by four sons, Bruce (Jane) Roskamp of Sutter, Gordon (Andrea) Roskamp of Peoria, Ill., Donald (Shirley) Roskamp of Sutter, and Max (Debra) Roskamp of Sutter; 10 grandchildren, Lisa Roskamp, Amy (Nadeem) Parker, Tricia (Steve) Schneider, Andrew (Lori) Roskamp, Jessica (Steve) Woods, Janelle (Eli) Orozco, Joci (Kendall) Shumann, Katie Roskamp, John (Christy) Roskamp, and Justin Roskamp; four step-grandchildren, Ian, Eva and Isa Molina, and Jason (Melissa) Shimp; 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; one sister-in-law, Velma Brackensick of Warsaw, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would also like to thank Jean Roberts who took such wonderful care of their mother.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Carl; three sisters, Lora Brackensick, Stella (Wilbur) Kunz, and Dorothea (Carson) Bruder; three brothers, William (who died in childhood), Lester (who died as an infant), and Louis Elvin Brackensick; and grandson, Gavin Carl Roskamp.



A visitation will be held Sunday, Aug. 9 from 3-8 p.m. at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw. The family will be present from 5-8 p.m.



Private family services will be held at Bethany United Church of Christ in Tioga, with burial in the church cemetery.



Memorials may be directed to the Bethany United Church of Christ.



Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is handling the arrangements.

