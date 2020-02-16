|
Emory S. Quesenberry Jr., 87, of Carthage, Ill., formerly of Hamilton, Ill., fondly known as "Quezy," passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 11:45 p.m., at The Elms Care Center in Macomb, Ill.
Emory was born Jan. 4, 1933, in Plymouth, Ill., the son of Emory S. and Eva V. (Allen) Quesenberry.
He served in the U.S. Army as a corporal during the Korean Conflict.
On Sept. 2, 1950, he was united in marriage with Patricia A. Downey. She preceded him in death on Dec. 12, 2004.
He was a heavy equipment operator with Local 649 in Peoria, Ill., retiring in 1996. Emory was a member of the Assembly of God Church and Masonic Lodge 465.
Emory is survived by two daughters, Vicki (Richard) Hendrickson of Carthage, and Brenda Gibson of Macomb; four grandchildren, Nicole (Chris) Gellatly, Shannon L. (Drew) Brown, Chelsea L. (Michael) Roehrenbeck and Johnathan (Nicole) L. Hendrickson; one great-grandson, Archer Brown; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Patricia; a brother, Robert Chester "Bud" Quesenberry; and a sister, Ruby Chockley.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk, with military honors provided by the Hancock County Honor Guard and U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with family meeting friends from 5-7 p.m. A Masonic service will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home, following visitation.
Memorials may be directed to the McDonough District Hospice or the Hancock County Honor Guard.
Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020