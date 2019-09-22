|
|
Eric Grant Pardall, 49, of Franklin, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital.
He was born on April 30, 1970, in Burlington, the son of Richard Earl and Georgia Anna (Walker) Pardall. On Aug. 7, 2006, he married Stacy Ann Richardson in Keokuk.
Eric is survived by his wife, Stacy Ann (Richardson) Pardall; four daughters, Courtney (Marcus) Mullin of Mount Pleasant, Caitlin (Gordo) Johnson of Montrose, Haylie Hirner of Donnellson, and Brooklyn Pardall of Iowa City; four grandchildren, Kamryn and Oaklyn Mullin, and Emeilia and Eric Johnson; his parents, Richard and Georgia Pardall; four brothers, Todd (Lori) Pardall, Brad Pardall, Vincent (Angie) Pardall, and Tyler (Alex) Pardall. Also surviving are several beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and his beloved dog, Coco.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Art and Lucy Walker and Earl and Opal Pardall.
Eric was a 1988 graduate of Central Lee High School and received his Journeyman's Certificate from Southeastern Community College. He was a maintenance mechanic at Conagra Foods and a farmer.
Eric was on the JoDee's Horseshoe Team and the River City Baggers. He was a member of the U.F.C.W. Local 617. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wheeler riding, and arrowhead hunting. Eric especially loved spending time with his four daughters and his grandchildren.
Friends may call after noon on Thursday at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson where the family will meet with friends 4-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, with Pastor Mike Bennett officiating.
Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery near Franklin.
On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019