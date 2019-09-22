Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Homes Inc
211 Madison Avenue
Donnellson, IA 52625
319-835-5716
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Pardall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric Grant Pardall


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric Grant Pardall Obituary
Eric Grant Pardall, 49, of Franklin, passed away at 8:55 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital.
He was born on April 30, 1970, in Burlington, the son of Richard Earl and Georgia Anna (Walker) Pardall. On Aug. 7, 2006, he married Stacy Ann Richardson in Keokuk.
Eric is survived by his wife, Stacy Ann (Richardson) Pardall; four daughters, Courtney (Marcus) Mullin of Mount Pleasant, Caitlin (Gordo) Johnson of Montrose, Haylie Hirner of Donnellson, and Brooklyn Pardall of Iowa City; four grandchildren, Kamryn and Oaklyn Mullin, and Emeilia and Eric Johnson; his parents, Richard and Georgia Pardall; four brothers, Todd (Lori) Pardall, Brad Pardall, Vincent (Angie) Pardall, and Tyler (Alex) Pardall. Also surviving are several beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and his beloved dog, Coco.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Art and Lucy Walker and Earl and Opal Pardall.
Eric was a 1988 graduate of Central Lee High School and received his Journeyman's Certificate from Southeastern Community College. He was a maintenance mechanic at Conagra Foods and a farmer.
Eric was on the JoDee's Horseshoe Team and the River City Baggers. He was a member of the U.F.C.W. Local 617. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, wheeler riding, and arrowhead hunting. Eric especially loved spending time with his four daughters and his grandchildren.
Friends may call after noon on Thursday at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson where the family will meet with friends 4-7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, with Pastor Mike Bennett officiating.
Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery near Franklin.
On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now