Erma I. Parlier, 79, of Montrose, passed away at 4:20 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Mississippi Valley Healthcare Center in Keokuk.
She was born on July 14, 1940, in Fort Madison, to Ernest and Eileen Blaine Glasgow. She married Ronald Parlier and they later divorced, but remained good friends.
She was a caregiver for Bridgeway in Keokuk for many years and had several foster children over the years.
She enjoyed music, movies, taking care of people and animals, especially her beloved cats.
Erma is survived by two sons, Randy (Tracy) Parlier of Galesburg, Ill., and Brian Green of Tennessee; one daughter, Teesha (Jim) Jenkins of Shenandoah, VA; four grandchildren; several great grandchildren; one brother, Lloyd (Sheri) Glasgow of rural Fort Madison; three sisters, Lynda Whiting of Montrose, Relda Sherrill of Arizona, and Elma (Tim) Overton of Donnellson; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Harry Shafer.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory and no services are planned.
Online condolences to Erma's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020