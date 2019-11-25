|
|
Ernest Gottlieb Hausch, 85, of Keokuk, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Montrose Health Care in Montrose.
He was born July 25, 1934, in Keokuk, the son of Friedrich Gottlieb and Marie Cecelia Kretz Hausch. Ernie graduated from St. Peters High School with the class of 1952.
On Nov. 10, 1962, he was united in marriage with Janet Louise Varner at St. Peters Church in Keokuk. She survives.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served his country from 1957-1959, was reactivated for a year in 1961, during the Berlin Crisis, and was stationed at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Ernie was a member of All Saints Catholic Church, and sang in the choir of all three Keokuk Catholic churches. In his younger years he was a founding member of the Blackhawk Club along with other car buddies. He had a natural talent for mechanics and loved fixing and modifying vehicles – or anything mechanical or utility. He was always thrilled to share what he knew, in the hopes that it would be useful to someone else.
After working at Freuhauf in Fort Madison, he began designing and building trailers for a hobby, always something new. After retirement in 1998 from Roquette in Keokuk, he worked with the Cardinal Stritch Boosters. He endeavored to discover and document Keokuk's rich historical treasures, as evidenced by his participation in the Keokuk Historical Society and passion for restoration of the Keokuk Union Depot.
Ernie is survived by Janet, his wife of 57 years; two daughters, Christine Hill (Daniel) of Pekin Ill., and Mary Streit (Phil) of St. Ansgar, Iowa; grandchildren Jason Hill and Eleanor Hill of Pekin; one brother Otto Michael Hausch; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Brother Friedrich Hausch of the Society of Mary; and a cousin who was like a sister, Betty Keil (Rudy) of Norridge, Ill.
The celebration of life for Ernest Gottlieb Hausch will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at The Church of All Saints in Keokuk, with the Rev. Marty Goetz officiating. Burial will follow, with military rites, at Keokuk National Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 28, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center. 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk, with family meeting with friends from 5-7 p.m., followed by a vigil service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Keokuk Union Depot Foundation (www.keokukuniondepot.org).
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019