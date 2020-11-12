Esther Cokel, 86, of Carthage, Ill., passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at 12:55 p.m., at Memorial Hospital in Carthage.



Esther was born June 30, 1934, the daughter of Harold and Martha (Kmetz) Miller in Laura, Ill. She graduated from Knoxville High School in 1952.



On Aug. 15, 1956, she was united in marriage with Lawrence Cokel. He survives.



Esther was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Carthage, a volunteer at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, and a member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board.



Esther is survived by her husband, Lawrence Cokel of Carthage; five children, Richard (Kelly) Cokel of Carthage, Connie (Keith) Bruns of Carthage, Cynthia (Doug) Smith of Carthage, Thomas (Jamie) Cokel of Waukegan, Ill., and Jeffrey (Ann) Cokel of Carthage; one brother, John Miller of Galesburg; a sister, Pat (Anson) Wing of Galesburg; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson Tony Cokel; and sister-in-law Karlene Miller.



Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery in Carthage.



Extended visitation hours will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday. Masks will be required with social distancing.



Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or H.U.G.S.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store