1/1
Esther Cokel
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Cokel, 86, of Carthage, Ill., passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at 12:55 p.m., at Memorial Hospital in Carthage.

Esther was born June 30, 1934, the daughter of Harold and Martha (Kmetz) Miller in Laura, Ill. She graduated from Knoxville High School in 1952.

On Aug. 15, 1956, she was united in marriage with Lawrence Cokel. He survives.

Esther was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Carthage, a volunteer at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, and a member of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board.

Esther is survived by her husband, Lawrence Cokel of Carthage; five children, Richard (Kelly) Cokel of Carthage, Connie (Keith) Bruns of Carthage, Cynthia (Doug) Smith of Carthage, Thomas (Jamie) Cokel of Waukegan, Ill., and Jeffrey (Ann) Cokel of Carthage; one brother, John Miller of Galesburg; a sister, Pat (Anson) Wing of Galesburg; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson Tony Cokel; and sister-in-law Karlene Miller.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery in Carthage.

Extended visitation hours will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday. Masks will be required with social distancing.

Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or H.U.G.S.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Printy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Printy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Lawrence Pfeiffer
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved