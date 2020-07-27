1/1
Esther Elizabeth Gray
1936 - 2020
Esther Elizabeth Gray, 83, of Keokuk, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at Anberry Transitional Care in Merced, Calif.

She was born Dec. 10, 1936, the daughter of John Edward and Sylvia Nessal Harris.

On Feb. 14, 1982, she was united in marriage to Victor Wayne Gray in Fort Madison. He survives.

She is also survived by her children, John Finch, Brenda Hines, and Steve Mason, all of Keokuk; her step-children, Troy Gray, DeWayne Gray and Tonya Smith; 25 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Doris Lee of Atwater, Calif

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Kenneth Finch and Harry Finch; one daughter, Jacqueline Hines; and three sisters, Gertrude Manganello, Dixie Varner and Carol Conn.

Esther attended Calvary Baptist Church in Keokuk.

Esther dedicated herself to her family, making their house a home and, in later years, making sure each grandchild and great-grandchild felt special. Esther loved to travel and never missed an opportunity to take off on an adventure with her husband. Gardening was her passion and she planted and grew many flowers over the years.

According to her wishes there will be no visitation or services.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
