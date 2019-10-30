|
Eugene (Gene) Carol Schuelka Jr., 53, of Keokuk, passed away suddenly Monday afternoon, Oct. 28, 2019, in Burlington.
Eugene was born Nov. 8, 1965, in Keokuk, to Eugene and Shirley Lipper Schuelka.
He was united in marriage with Kimberly Rouse on May 28, 1989. They later divorced, but remained friends. He was then united in marriage with Tamara Walker on April 21, 2001, in St. Francisville, Mo. She survives.
Gene lived in the Keokuk/Montrose area most of his life. He was employed at Henniges and worked as a "yard man," loading barges and doing dock maintenance. He later worked at Highland Corp. and Heartland Co-Op. He enjoyed mushroom hunting, painting, dry erasing, going to concerts, reading, and watching movies and Harley's. He loved animals, especially his pet raccoon, Janga. But what he loved the most was spending time with his grandchildren and children.
He is survived by his wife, Tamara; three children, Austin (Stephanie) Schuelka of Fort Madison, Shelby (Christopher) Walz of Fort Madison, and Shane Smeltzer of Wayland, Mo.; 13 grandchildren, Lily, Ashton, Ashlynn, Haydyan, Jaxtynn, Gracelynn, Lillionna, Alexa, Kymberlee, Makayla, Isabella, Essance, Exlissa, and an unborn grandchild; two uncles, Buck (Kathie) Lipper of Montrose, and Larry (Pam) Lipper of Burlington; cousins who were raised like sisters to him, Lori (David) Hamner, and Vicki (Stacey) Johnston; and countless friends.
Eugene was preceded in death by his mother Shirley Allen; step-father Charles (Buzz) Allen; father Eugene Schuelka Sr.; grandparents Dean and Marge Lipper; and uncle, Jerry Dean Davis.
Eugene will be cremated per his wishes.
Gathering of friends and family will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk.
A celebration of Gene's life will be at 3 pm, Saturday, Nov. 2, at New Bethel Church, 1217 Morgan St., Keokuk. Following the celebration of life, there will be fellowship time at Rascal's Pub and Grub, 820 Main Street, Keokuk.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019