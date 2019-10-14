Home

Eugene Leroy Maxwell


1947 - 2019
Eugene Leroy Maxwell Obituary
Eugene Leroy "Gene" Maxwell, 72, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 8:35 a.m. at the Heartland Care Center in Macomb on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

Gene was born March 30, 1947, the son of Eugene Leroy and Clara (Lowe) Maxwell Sr., in Peoria, Ill.

Gene was a life-long police officer, serving as a Tazewell County Deputy Sheriff before becoming the Carthage Police Chief, serving in that role until his retirement in 2002. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Hamilton, Ill., and was an avid fisherman.

Gene is survived by his wife, Connie, of Carthage; son, Kelly (Debra) Maxwell of Morton, Ill.; step-son, Eric (Lindsey) Schlotterbeck of Basco, Ill.; step-daughter, Tammy (Greg) Huls of Denver, Ill.; two grandsons; four granddaughters; two sisters, Barb (Joe) Bollinger of Washington, Ill., and Peggy Maxwell of Morton; brother, Dave Maxwell of Alba, Texas; and a special friend, Gloria Shoup of Morton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Donna Wright.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
