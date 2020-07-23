Eugene "Gene" Wilmesmeier, 79, of Wever, passed away in Rapid City, South Dakota, on July 21, 2020 after a long illness.
Gene was born on the family farm in Fort Madison, on March 21, 1941, to Louis and Clara Fraise Wilmesmeier. He graduated from Aquinas High School in 1959.
Gene married Karen Susan Hitch on August 24th, 1974; they were married for 45 years. They had known each other all their lives but their courtship began at a Thanksgiving church "feather" party where bingo players won a chicken or turkey.
After working the family farm, Gene worked as a salesman for Building Materials Inc for 30 years.
He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, raising chickens, and spending time with his grandsons. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and passed that love on to his children. He was a member of the Wever Volunteer Fire Department, the Aquinas School Board, and the Aquinas God's Portion Day Committee. He was a member of both the St. Joseph and St. Mary parishes.
Gene is survived by his wife Karen; his children, Bonnie Wilmesmeier of Rapid City, SD, Jan (John) Johnson of Rapid City, SD, and Scott (Sara) Wilmesmeier, Killduff, Iowa; three grandsons, Blake Wilmesmeier, Tyson Wilmesmeier, and Henry Johnson. He is also survived by his sister, Martha (Wilmesmeier) Luttenegger of Fort Madison, and many nieces and nephews.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Joseph Wilmesmeier and Clara Matilda (Fraise) Wilmesmeier, and an infant daughter.
Socially distant visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Ss. Mary & Joseph's Catholic Church. A funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. Graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Park will immediately follow the mass. Face masks highly recommended.
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
and cards of condolences may be sent to: Karen Wilmesmeier 2916 Elderberry Blvd, Rapid City, South Dakota 57703.