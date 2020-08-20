Eva Marie Wellman, 70, of West Point, died at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House, West Burlington.



A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, with the Rev. Dennis Hoffman as celebrant.



Following the service, there will be a gathering for family and friends at the West Point City Park. Those attending will be encouraged to wear a mask and social distance.



A burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in West Point.

