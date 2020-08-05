1/1
Evelyn Elaine (Boltz) Steffen
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Elaine Steffen, 84, of Pekin, and formerly of Fort Madison, passed away at 5:49 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 ,at UnityPoint Health in Pekin.
She was born Dec. 16, 1935, in rural Kahoka, Mo., and graduated from Kahoka High School in 1953. She was the daughter of Emmett and Lola (Bergman) Boltz. Her parents preceded her in death.
Surviving are two daughters, Dana Scott of Pekin and Debra (Mark) Pippin of Illinois; one step-son, Milford (Teresa) Vice of Canton, Mo.; three grandchildren, Joel (Irene) Edge of Aurora, Zane Scott and Ronan Scott, both of Pekin; one great-grandchild, Luke Edge; two brothers, Emmett "J.R." Boltz, Jr. of Montrose, and Everett (Celesta) Boltz of Kirksville, Mo.; one sister, Marilyn Middleton of Centralia, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
She worked in accounts payable for Sheller-Globe Corporation's Keokuk Division for many years. Evelyn loved to drive and also had worked as a car runner for the Shottenkirk auto dealership in Fort Madison.
Her family was her life and she especially enjoyed her grandchildren. She also enjoyed playing cards online with her friends, was a NASCAR fan, and loved her cats.
A celebration of life gathering will be announced at a later date. Cremation has been accorded by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 55 East Monroe Street, Suite 3420, Chicago, Illinois 60603.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory Funeral Homes, L.L.C.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
Sorry to hear about your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Rob Davis
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved