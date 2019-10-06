Home

Evelyn F. Feil


1927 - 2019
Evelyn F. Feil, 92, of Keokuk, died at the Burlington Care Center on Oct. 5, 2019.

Evelyn was born June 14, 1927, in Emden, Mo., to Odd and Pearl McGlaughlin. She graduated Hannibal High School in 1944.

She was united in marriage with John "Jack" Feil and resided in Keokuk for 69 years. Mrs. Feil was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Keokuk and was active in the Women's Circle that conducted church and community actives. She was employed in accounting for family and other local businesses.

She is survived by two sons and two grandchildren and their spouses: Michael Feil (Virginia Simon) of Berwyn, Pa., Patrick Feil (Carrie Feil) of Burlington, Jessica Feil (Sean Lee) of Washington, D.C., and Timothy Feil of New Haven, Conn.

Mrs. Feil was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, in 2002.

A graveside inurnment ceremony will be held at Keokuk National Cemetery on Friday Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. Friends are welcome to attend.

DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers is in charge of arrangements.

Tributes and condolences may be sent to dejongsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
